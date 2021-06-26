Advertisement

Eagle River woman says she was surprised, chased by brown bear at the end of her driveway

Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood...
Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood she’s lived in for 17 years — that is, until she was chased by one at the bottom of her driveway this week.(Courtesy: Corinne Rollman)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood she’s lived in for 17 years — that is, until she was chased by one at the bottom of her driveway this week.

Rollman was setting her garbage out around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday when she looked up to see a large bear coming toward her.

“He sees me, he just starts coming, just starts approaching me, and all I could do was run,” she said.

Rollman said she quickly realized running was futile, so she turned and faced the bear.

I was chased by this brown bear this morning and he just came back tonight around 11:15 . Eagle River peeps - call 907-267- 2257 to report bear activity. There are no wildlife troopers working at night .

Posted by Corinne Rollman on Friday, June 25, 2021

“I started waving my hands in the air and screaming at the top of my voice, hoping somebody would hear,” she said.

A security camera from Rollman’s yard shows her running backwards while the bear takes off and heads in the direction of a neighbor’s yard. Rollman thought the incident was over, until much later in the evening when her security camera was triggered again.

“At 11:15 he decides to make himself right at home and walk right on up my driveway…and that was terrifying,” she said.

Rollman believes the bear has gotten too comfortable around people and she’s worried about what it could do. Neighbors told her it had gotten into their trash; others said they had seen it too.

“You know I love animals, but that’s a massive bear,” she said. “And if I had young kids, yeah, I would want to put him down.”

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist Dave Battle said Rollman’s report on Thursday was the first one they’d received about the bear. He said if they get further reports, particularly of a brown bear in garbage, there’s a good chance they would put it down.

Battle wanted to remind people of the importance of never running from a bear because a bear is likely to chase and, according to him, a bear will always win.

