EXPLAINER: Will Alaska financing program ease eviction woes?

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Housing Finance Corp. is administering a program using about $240 million in federal recovery aid dollars to provide up to a year of rental or utility payment assistance for those affected by the pandemic who meet eligibility requirements.

Under the program, past-due rent and utilities back to March 13, 2020, are to be paid first, with remaining funds going toward future assistance.

The corporation says funding is expected to be available at least through September.

The application period closed in March, and the corporation reported paying about $51.8 million to landlords and utilities through June 18.

