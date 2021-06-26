Ketchikan’s Issac Updike finishes 2 seconds short of the Olympic team in the 3000m steeplechase finals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Updike finished in fifth place running a time of 8:24.72. Unfortunately, only the top three runners move on to the United States Olympic Team.

Updike ran a strong race and even lead the second to last lap. Going into the last water jump, Updike was in third but stumbled just enough to open the door for Mason Ferlic, who ended up taking third and qualifying for the Olympic team.

The top three runners advancing to the Olympic team are:

Hillary Bor with a time of 8:21.34 Benard Keter with a time of 8:21.81 Mason Ferlic with a time of 8:22.05

Even though he did not make the Olympic team he still holds the fastest time in the world at 8:17.64, during the USA Track and Field Grand Prix on the same track in April.

Updike found a way to make it onto the track with some of the fastest runners in the world without the help of any major sponsors. He currently runs for the Empire Elite Track Club after a successful college career at Eastern Oregon University, where he is a national champion and record holder in numerous events.

At 29 years old, one would think that his running career would start to decline, but it appears that he is getting stronger on the track. so we can expect to see more of the Ketchikan native in the years to come.

