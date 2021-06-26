Man dies while hiking in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Officials with the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve say a man has died while on a hike on Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve near Kennecott.

Park officials say 52-year-old David Shrider was hiking with five friends and family members when he stopped to take a break on Friday.

“A family member in the hiking group reported that he asked for help and then rolled approximately 150 feet down a slope,” park officials wrote. “When a member of the group found him, he was dead.”

Shrider’s son then called 911.

Saturday Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Search and Rescue team members and an Alaska State Trooper used a helicopter to recover Shrider’s body.

Park officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause of death.

