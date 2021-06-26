Roundtable event discusses identity, solidarity with LGBTQIA+, black communities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With it being Pride month and Pride week, the Anchorage Museum hosted a virtual roundtable to talk about equality in the LGBTQ+ community.

The roundtable event was put together to have a discussion about identity and solidarity with LGBTQIA+ and black communities at a local and national level.

Amable Rosa, a roundtable panelist, works closely with many groups and organizations in town, and his mission is to create a more equitable and inclusive Alaska.

“Especially, being part of like, such a conservative state, Anchorage, you know, is really good with diversity and inclusivity,” Rosa said. “There is always work to be done, but I always, always, want to make sure there is space and visibility.”

Rosa also talked about making an impact on the lives of others:

“I strive to become the person I needed growing up because had I had an example I think my journey to becoming who I am and understanding, might be, would have been a lot easier, would have been a lot simpler, I would have had a lot of questions answered.”

One of the topics at the roundtable event was the underground ballroom, which was a movement that started in New York in the 80s and 90s, it’s a culture that started for people who were excluded from events like pageants.

Justin Dickens, a youth program manager at Identity Inc., said people can learn so much from attending events like these.

“Every time I’m at an event, I always know that the most value people come away with, and they say it continually, and time again, is the stories they hear, and the stories they share, and these are the events where you get to do something like that,” he said. “And for it to be centered around queer and trans, LGBTQ communities, or identities, is like the most magical intersection that there could be.”

Dickens noted that the best part about virtual roundtable events is people who might not have these conversations in rural communities can attend.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.