Advertisement

Roundtable event discusses identity, solidarity with LGBTQIA+, black communities

The event brought people together to have a conversation with LGBTQIA+ and black communities.
The event brought people together to have a conversation with LGBTQIA+ and black communities.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With it being Pride month and Pride week, the Anchorage Museum hosted a virtual roundtable to talk about equality in the LGBTQ+ community.

The roundtable event was put together to have a discussion about identity and solidarity with LGBTQIA+ and black communities at a local and national level.

Amable Rosa, a roundtable panelist, works closely with many groups and organizations in town, and his mission is to create a more equitable and inclusive Alaska.

“Especially, being part of like, such a conservative state, Anchorage, you know, is really good with diversity and inclusivity,” Rosa said. “There is always work to be done, but I always, always, want to make sure there is space and visibility.”

Rosa also talked about making an impact on the lives of others:

“I strive to become the person I needed growing up because had I had an example I think my journey to becoming who I am and understanding, might be, would have been a lot easier, would have been a lot simpler, I would have had a lot of questions answered.”

One of the topics at the roundtable event was the underground ballroom, which was a movement that started in New York in the 80s and 90s, it’s a culture that started for people who were excluded from events like pageants.

Justin Dickens, a youth program manager at Identity Inc., said people can learn so much from attending events like these.

“Every time I’m at an event, I always know that the most value people come away with, and they say it continually, and time again, is the stories they hear, and the stories they share, and these are the events where you get to do something like that,” he said. “And for it to be centered around queer and trans, LGBTQ communities, or identities, is like the most magical intersection that there could be.”

Dickens noted that the best part about virtual roundtable events is people who might not have these conversations in rural communities can attend.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision with van near Midtown
Anchorage police closed off the Jewel Lake Bowl parking lot in Sand Lake on Wednesday for their...
Police identify man killed in Sand Lake
Alaska State Troopers said they arrested Leonard Olrun in Anchorage on Wednesday after he fled...
AST: Mekoryuk man accused of sexually assaulting at least 5 children arrested in Anchorage
State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska.
No access to DMVs, low-income senior benefits, libraries or state parks if shutdown happens
The Alaska State Capitol
Looming state government shutdown would see benefits for low-income seniors cut

Latest News

Kennerly and Camille Kitt
The Harp Twins bring their Celtic flare to the Alaska Scottish Highland Games
Anchorage skyline.
Following Assembly vote on homelessness ordinances, work toward improved infrastructure for at-risk residents continues
Paul Guzenski, owner of Paul's Tree Service started a nonprofit in memory of his mom who died...
Tree Service owner starts nonprofit to help people dealing with breast cancer in memory of his mom
To raise money for the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center residents and others are putting one...
‘Step out into the sun’: How walking to raise money helps the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center