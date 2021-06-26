Showers linger into the weekend but a warm-up is on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The storm that brought rain, wind, and cooler air to much of Alaska this week is still spinning in the Bering Sea. This is keeping clouds and isolated showers going for much of Southcentral and western Alaska, with bands of moisture even extending into the Interior and across the Slope. There’s not much left to this storm system though, which means Anchorage and the Mat-Su will only see chances for light isolated showers Saturday and Sunday, while scattered showers are likely across Prince William Sound, with heavier rain still being funneled into Yakutat. Despite the slight chance for rain, Anchorage will otherwise see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Further south, high pressure is pushing into Southeast Alaska with much warmer air on the way. Temperatures will climb to near 70° in Juneau Saturday and near 80° in Ketchikan. Hyder will see mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. This heat moves in while the Pacific Northwest is expected to see some of the hottest weather on record Saturday through Monday with all-time record high temperatures likely being smashed, creating a dangerous situation for much of Washington and Oregon.

High pressure will also build into Southcentral by the middle part of next week, but fortunately, temperatures here will only climb to the upper 60s and low 70s, but mostly sunny and dry weather is likely Monday through Friday.

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

