Governor, Alaska lawmakers share thoughts on death of former Sen. Mike Gravel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A number of lawmakers are sharing their thoughts following the passing of former U.S Sen. Mike Gravel.

Gravel represented Alaska as a Democrat in the Senate from 1969 to 1981. He died Saturday at the age of 91.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of Gravel.

“Mike committed his life to his country and to public service through his work with the military, Alaska State Legislature and the U.S. Senate. His legacy is of leadership and commitment to fight for Alaskans and Alaska. We offer our sincere condolences to the Gravel family in this time of mourning.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young took to social media to share their thoughts.

Sullivan wrote in a Twitter post in apart, “Saddened by news that former Sen. Mike Gravel has passed away. Like so many in our state, Mike saw Alaska as a land of opportunity.”

Julie’s & my thoughts and prayers go out to Mike’s family & loved ones. https://t.co/SOpi4XPoNs — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) June 27, 2021

Young also took to Twitter to say in part, “I’m sad to report that we’ve lost my former colleague, Senator Mike Gravel. Throughout his career in public service, his commitment to Alaska and our nation was clear.”

Alaska’s News Source has also reached out to Sen. Lisa Murkowski for a statement but had not heard back at the time of publication.

Down in the lower 48, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont took to Facebook to share a statement.

“Jane and I are saddened by the passing of Sen. Mike Gravel. He was dedicated to ending forever wars and bringing more Americans into the political process. His courage will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Dunleavy ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on a date to be determined by the Gravel family.

