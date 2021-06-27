Advertisement

Record day in Deadhorse, heat moves into the Panhandle for Sunday

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed to 70 degrees in Deadhorse on Saturday to break the daily high record. The previous record was 66 degrees set in 2000. Temperatures in northern Alaska will still be warm for Sunday but probably not quite as warm as Saturday.

The Southeast will see most of the heat for the state on Sunday. Saturday temperatures across the Southeast were warm but not record breaking. That could change for Sunday with highs near 90 degrees around Hyder and in the low 80s near Ketchikan.

Southcentral will be a little on the cool side for the next several days with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Kenai and much of Prince William Sound. The Mat-Su will reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, and Anchorage will likely top out at 63 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood...
Eagle River woman says she was surprised, chased by brown bear at the end of her driveway
(File)
AST: Anchorage man shot dead after aiming replica assault rifle at trooper in Fairbanks
(KTUU)
Police identify motorcyclist killed in collision with van near Midtown
Supreme Court rules in favor of Alaska Native Corporations
Supreme Court delivers win, hundreds of millions of dollars for Alaska Native Corporations
The Chenega, getting ready to be loaded on top of the Red Zed 1, in Ketchikan before sailing to...
Alaska fast ferries loaded onto a ship in Ketchikan before sailing to Spain

Latest News

Saturday evening weather with Tracy
Showers linger this weekend, but a warm-up is on the way.
Showers linger into the weekend but a warm-up is on the way
Friday, June 25 Morning Weather
Gradual drying out and warming trend across Southcentral
Friday, June 25 Morning Weather
Friday, June 25 Morning Weather