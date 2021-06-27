Record day in Deadhorse, heat moves into the Panhandle for Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed to 70 degrees in Deadhorse on Saturday to break the daily high record. The previous record was 66 degrees set in 2000. Temperatures in northern Alaska will still be warm for Sunday but probably not quite as warm as Saturday.

The Southeast will see most of the heat for the state on Sunday. Saturday temperatures across the Southeast were warm but not record breaking. That could change for Sunday with highs near 90 degrees around Hyder and in the low 80s near Ketchikan.

Southcentral will be a little on the cool side for the next several days with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Kenai and much of Prince William Sound. The Mat-Su will reach the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, and Anchorage will likely top out at 63 degrees with partly sunny skies.

