Search underway for a man thrown from a boat near Fort Yukon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the search is on for a man who was thrown off of a boat after it collided with a sandbar near Fort Yukon.

Troopers were notified late Friday night of the event. They add that the man was not immediately located by the boat operator after he was thrown off. That’s when a search was started by good samaritans in the area who also didn’t find the man.

Saturday search efforts continued with help from local boaters and Civil Air Patrol, according to an online dispatch from AST.

Even with the added resources and help, the man has not been found.

Troopers say the search continues.

