TSAIA is cracking down on people who park too long at the curb waiting to pick up passengers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Tourism continues to improve one year after the pandemic started. That means it’s a busy time at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, as flying is the primary way to get to Alaska.

The lower level of the south terminal often looks like a parking lot as people wait to pick up friends and loved ones.

“It’s good to be back home. But, it’s a nightmare driving situation they got here,” said Ben Daigle, a passenger waiting for his ride.

Some passengers have to load their bags from the middle lane of traffic because the spots at the curb are taken by drivers who often spend more than just a few minutes parked there. That creates more of a jam and a safety hazard.

“You get backed up like nobody’s business in here,” said Justin Wells, another passenger waiting for a ride. “You have the parking police trying to get people to move.”

Security and airport police are now cracking down on those who sit and wait too long at the arrival area.

“We have tens of spots when we have hundreds of people arriving,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. “If you’re not actively loading or unloading, you can’t be waiting there.”

But there are options if you have a long wait.

Szczesniak suggests using the parking garage, the first 30 minutes are free. Park in the cell phone lot at the Department of Transportation building at Lake Hood until the passenger is ready for a ride.

The airport just doesn’t want you to park at the curb for a long period of time and create a traffic jam.

“It’s not as bad as some of the bigger cities at least,” Daigle said. “You got sticklers down there. You can’t sit there for more than two or three seconds before they’re upset with you.”

Daigle and Wells don’t have to worry about that, they were ready to go when their ride arrives and picks them up at the curb.

It’s also noted that if you leave your car parked at the curb, you face getting a ticket or having your vehicle towed.

