Alaska House votes to avert a state government shutdown

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives narrowly passed a procedural vote by 28-10 on Monday to avert a state government shutdown.

Under the Alaska Constitution, a bill only becomes effective 90 days after it’s signed by the governor. Two-thirds of the House and Senate needed to change that for the budget so that state funds could be disbursed on July 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

The Senate changed the effective date of the budget two weeks ago, but the House didn’t.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the budget “defective” on Jun. 17 and said he couldn’t sign it unless the effective date was changed. Some legislators said the governor’s position was not valid and that he was using the procedural issue as a bargaining chip for a larger Permanent Fund dividend.

A second special session began last Wednesday to resolve the impasse, just over one week before a state government shutdown was set to begin. The Dunleavy administration released a list of shutdown impacts that included stopping a monthly allowance for low-income seniors and the closure of Division of Motor Vehicles offices.

Wasilla GOP Rep. Cathy Tilton, the House minority leader, said the 18-member Republican House minority caucus was holding out voting for the effective date change to deliver a permanent fiscal plan.

A tentative deal was forged on Friday afternoon, but details of it were not released publicly. The House passed a resolution on Monday, creating a working group to help forge a permanent fiscal plan during a second special session in August.

