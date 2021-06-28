Advertisement

Brown bear bites hiker on Hidden Creek Trail in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

In this file photo from April 2021, A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai...
In this file photo from April 2021, A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park.(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A brown bear was reported to have bitten a hiker on the Hidden Creek Trail, one mile from the trailhead off Skilak Lake Road, in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge early Monday morning.

No details were released about the hiker’s condition, but they managed to get out of the area and seek medical attention on their own, according to a refuge press release.

Law enforcement closed the trail to the public for their investigation.

The release added that the hiker was traveling with a dog, which is still on the loose in the area. If anyone sees an unattended dog near the trailhead area, contact the refuge headquarters at (907) 262-7021.

