Brown bear bites hiker on Hidden Creek Trail in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A brown bear was reported to have bitten a hiker on the Hidden Creek Trail, one mile from the trailhead off Skilak Lake Road, in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge early Monday morning.

No details were released about the hiker’s condition, but they managed to get out of the area and seek medical attention on their own, according to a refuge press release.

Law enforcement closed the trail to the public for their investigation.

The release added that the hiker was traveling with a dog, which is still on the loose in the area. If anyone sees an unattended dog near the trailhead area, contact the refuge headquarters at (907) 262-7021.

