Greg Sanders wins State Amateur Golf Championship for the ninth time

Greg Sanders, AK State Amateur Golf champion
Greg Sanders, AK State Amateur Golf champion(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Greg Sanders won with a total score of 291 strokes, three over par, for the wire to wire victory over the four day tournament.

The final day of play wasn’t without drama. Sanders said he took a triple bogey on the first hole after hitting one out of bounds. The triple put him down by one stroke to Benjie Sumulong who charged up the leader board on day three of play. Despite the first hole stumble, Sanders said his irons were sharp, and he managed to two putt his way through the day.

Despite there being no handicap or age restriction for the tournament, all three of the players in the final group were over 55 years old.

“The fairways were pretty firm. You could get it out there a decent distance if you hit it down the middle of the fairway, because it’s pretty firm ground right now,” said Sanders.

Even though Sanders has won the tournament nine times, he says that this one is special because despite the outcome, he didn’t exactly have his A-game, and had to grind it out. Right now, according to Golfweek, Sanders is ranked 17th in the nation in the senior (55+) amateur division. He says he is going to play in more senior amateur golf tournaments around the country to help boost his ranking throughout the summer.

The top three players in the tournament are:

1. Greg Sanders - 291 strokes

2. Benjie Sumulong - 294 strokes

3. Mike Oldenkamp - 297 strokes

