Growing community while growing food

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Forest in Chanshtnu Muldoon Park is moving forward with the hope of opening later this year.

Last fall, volunteers planted 46 cold-hearty fruit trees. Kristi Wood, a local food enthusiast and one of the driving forces behind the food forest, said so far it looks like they only lost two or three trees over the winter.

This spring, volunteers planted 140 edible shrubs.

“Red raspberries, gold raspberries, thornless raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb,” Wood said. “For currants, I have black currants, two kinds of red currants, pink champagne currants, mint, blueberries. I have four different kinds of blueberries. I have haskaps. I have nanking cherries, kiwis for our climbing layer, fiddlehead ferns, watermelon berries, Sitka roses, purple leaf roses, white roses ... Okay, I think that’s everything.”

The next stage is building 42 community garden plots next to the food forest.

“Sharing food with your friends and your neighbors, you know, having your neighbors come out and garden with you, and having that shared space that you co-habit with them, it’s a great way you can also grow community while you’re growing the food,” Wood said.

For her, it’s more than knowing where your food comes from.

“If food is just fuel, then just going to the grocery store is just fine,” Wood said. “And that’s great for people but food can become so much more. It can become a way you’re connecting on a much deeper level with some very fundamental parts of what it means to be human, the human experience.

“I love local food. I love Alaska-grown food. I’ve been eating locally for many, many years, and I’ve just been furthering my relationship with local food all that time.”

Another part of the project was to involve the local students. The apple trees were hand-grafted by students from STrEaM Academy and garden plot markers painted by art students at Begich Middle School. The food forest is expected to open later this year and the garden plots next summer.

