Advertisement

Growing community while growing food

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Forest in Chanshtnu Muldoon Park is moving forward with the hope of opening later this year.

Last fall, volunteers planted 46 cold-hearty fruit trees. Kristi Wood, a local food enthusiast and one of the driving forces behind the food forest, said so far it looks like they only lost two or three trees over the winter.

This spring, volunteers planted 140 edible shrubs.

“Red raspberries, gold raspberries, thornless raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb,” Wood said. “For currants, I have black currants, two kinds of red currants, pink champagne currants, mint, blueberries. I have four different kinds of blueberries. I have haskaps. I have nanking cherries, kiwis for our climbing layer, fiddlehead ferns, watermelon berries, Sitka roses, purple leaf roses, white roses ... Okay, I think that’s everything.”

The next stage is building 42 community garden plots next to the food forest.

“Sharing food with your friends and your neighbors, you know, having your neighbors come out and garden with you, and having that shared space that you co-habit with them, it’s a great way you can also grow community while you’re growing the food,” Wood said.

For her, it’s more than knowing where your food comes from.

“If food is just fuel, then just going to the grocery store is just fine,” Wood said. “And that’s great for people but food can become so much more. It can become a way you’re connecting on a much deeper level with some very fundamental parts of what it means to be human, the human experience.

“I love local food. I love Alaska-grown food. I’ve been eating locally for many, many years, and I’ve just been furthering my relationship with local food all that time.”

Another part of the project was to involve the local students. The apple trees were hand-grafted by students from STrEaM Academy and garden plot markers painted by art students at Begich Middle School. The food forest is expected to open later this year and the garden plots next summer.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers wait to pick up passengers at TSAIA
TSAIA is cracking down on people who park too long at the curb waiting to pick up passengers
Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood...
Eagle River woman says she was surprised, chased by brown bear at the end of her driveway
Hiker dies in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
Man dies while hiking in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
(File)
Search underway for a man thrown from a boat near Fort Yukon
Record day in Deadhorse, heat moves into the Panhandle for Sunday

Latest News

‘It’s allowing us to write a new book’: Alaska Native Heritage Center receives multi-million dollar gift
Family of Jaclyn Welcome console each other during a Sunday night service in downtown Anchorage
Family, friends gather to remember homeless woman killed in recent mass shooting in Anchorage
(File)
Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say
Food Forest with Tracy