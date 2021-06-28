Inaugural Anchorage Wolverines pre-draft camp wraps up with hard hitting all-star game

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The all-star game featured the best players of the four day pre-draft camp in a full three period game with goals and big hits everywhere you looked.

The camp took place at the Royal Business Systems Ice Center and featured players not only from Alaska but from around the country looking to make the Anchorage Wolverines roster. Right now, according to the Director of Hockey Operations for the Wolverines, they have 20 players and they are looking for 10 more to fill out their roster.

“We were looking for guys that were going to play with passion, guys that were going to compete hard and play the right way,” Keith Morris, director of hockey operations, said. “We are very excited with the results from this weekend.”

Head coach Mike Aikens watched from above the ice so he could get an accurate judge of how everyone was doing. After the game, he said he was very pleased with what he saw. Aikens said he can’t wait to put the team together and show the community of Anchorage some high level hockey, and that this was “just a taste” of what the final product will be.

It wasn’t just players looking for a spot on the ice either. There were a number of Wolverines tendered players skating as well. 19-year-old twins Cameron and Cooper Morris are already tendered, and said they had a great time going up against the different levels of talent all weekend, but they are really looking forward to the Inaugural season.

“A Chance like this to play in our home town for the Anchorage Wolverines is huge,” said Cameron Morris. “I am excited. I am sure everyone is excited playing at the Sullivan. It is going to be awesome.”

“And playing at the Sullivan again just like UAA did, we are going to try and pack it this year,” Cooper Morris said, with Cameron cutting in to say, “Going to make a lot of people happy.”

The blue side of the Royal Business Systems Ice Center was packed with happy faces, and the team is confident the support will continue and grow as the season nears.

July 14 is the official NAHL draft where the Wolverines will fill out their roster.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.