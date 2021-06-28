Advertisement

Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say

(File)
(File)(KTVF)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man on a boating excursion at the Cottonwood Lake near Palmer was found dead attached to the boat’s anchor rope Sunday evening, according to Alaska State Troopers.

In an early Monday morning dispatch, troopers said Justin Hansen, 37, had fallen overboard while operating his small boat’s anchor and drowned. He was found without a life jacket.

The agency and local emergency personnel responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. after receiving notice of someone drowning in the area.

The state medical examiner took possession of Hansen’s body, according to the dispatch, which added that troopers are still investigating the drowning.

The agency asks anyone who may have seen an unattended 12-by-16-foot boat on the lake Sunday afternoon to contact them at (907) 352-5401.

