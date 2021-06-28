More records fall and Southeast rivers rise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The heat is moving into Southeast as expected. Klawock hit 84 degrees. That was the warmest temperature in the state as of 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s also a daily record for Klawock. The previous record was 72 degrees set in 2019. Sitka also broke a daily high record, hitting 78 degrees. The previous record was 76 from 2001. Temperatures will remain high for Monday with temperatures near 90 degrees for Hyder, mid-80s for Ketchikan.

Along with those record-breaking temperatures is rapid snow melt. There are numerous flood alerts in the Panhandle including a Flood Warning for the Taku River. The National Weather Service reports the Taku River hit minor flood stage early Sunday morning. It is expected to rise to “moderate” flood stage in the next 24 hours. More debris could be found in the higher waters, and some water could reach cabins in the area.

For the second day in a row, Deadhorse hit 70 degrees and broke a daily high temperature record. The previous record for June 27 was 67 degrees in 2004.

Southcentral stayed on the cooler side once again with highs for Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula only reaching the low 60s. Some sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the start of the work week.

