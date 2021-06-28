Advertisement

More records fall and Southeast rivers rise

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The heat is moving into Southeast as expected. Klawock hit 84 degrees. That was the warmest temperature in the state as of 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s also a daily record for Klawock. The previous record was 72 degrees set in 2019. Sitka also broke a daily high record, hitting 78 degrees. The previous record was 76 from 2001. Temperatures will remain high for Monday with temperatures near 90 degrees for Hyder, mid-80s for Ketchikan.

Along with those record-breaking temperatures is rapid snow melt. There are numerous flood alerts in the Panhandle including a Flood Warning for the Taku River. The National Weather Service reports the Taku River hit minor flood stage early Sunday morning. It is expected to rise to “moderate” flood stage in the next 24 hours. More debris could be found in the higher waters, and some water could reach cabins in the area.

For the second day in a row, Deadhorse hit 70 degrees and broke a daily high temperature record. The previous record for June 27 was 67 degrees in 2004.

Southcentral stayed on the cooler side once again with highs for Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula only reaching the low 60s. Some sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the start of the work week.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood...
Eagle River woman says she was surprised, chased by brown bear at the end of her driveway
Hiker dies in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
Man dies while hiking in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
View of Independence Mine from atop the Mill Loop
Local business owner steps up to help the Independence Mine for free after it was vandalized
Tanks placed in the 1960's line a beach in Utqiagvik, Alaska. North Slope Borough photo.
After Utqiagvik spill is discovered via social media post, DEC encourages direct reporting of spills
(File)
AST: Anchorage man shot dead after aiming replica assault rifle at trooper in Fairbanks

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather with Tracy
Record day in Deadhorse, heat moves into the Panhandle for Sunday
Saturday evening weather with Tracy
Showers linger this weekend, but a warm-up is on the way.
Showers linger into the weekend but a warm-up is on the way