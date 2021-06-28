Record setting heat settles into Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Southcentral struggles to break the cloud cover and to see temperatures rise out of the mid 60s, Southeast is struggling to cool down. Numerous locations through the weekend saw record highs and that trend continues today. Thanks to an impressive and strong ridge situated over the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, temperatures are at expected to climb to the highest levels since at least 2018 across parts of the Southern Inner Channels. Ketchikan has a forecast of 86 today, which would be the warmest the area has seen 1971. While the ridge will certainly influence the weather in Southeast, it’s also playing a role in our weather pattern in Southcentral.

Sunshine and warmth remains in place for Southeast while just to the northwest, temperatures are struggling to climb into the 60s as clouds and rain remains in the area. A large reason for this is due to an upper level disturbance drifting in from the south. This will keep the bulk of the precipitation on the Prince William Sound, with inland areas expected to see just a stray shower or two through the day. While sunshine will be hard to find, towards the late afternoon hours we should begin to see the clouds break and temperatures slowly warm into the low to mid 60s.

Starting tomorrow we begin to see a ridge build in from the west. This will bring a brief, but nice stretch of weather to Southcentral. We’ll see sunshine and temperatures making a run into the lower 70s by Wednesday. This ridge will also redirect cloud coverage and cooler temperatures back into Southeast. Today is expected to be the warmest of the record heat across the Panhandle and then temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s as early as tomorrow. This cooling trend actually continues through the rest of the week, with temepratures falling into the mid 60s by weeks end with showers returning in the forecast.

As for Southcentral, enjoy the brief summer temperatures as clouds, wet conditions, and cooler weather return by weeks end.

