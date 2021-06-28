Salt Cave offers new way to relax in the Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s a new unique way to unplug and unwind in the Matanuska-Susitna, and it involves more than 10,000 pounds of salt. It’s called The Salt Cave of Alaska. It opened its doors earlier this month inside The Clock Tower in Wasilla.

Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, is a wellness trend that’s been gaining popularity lately but the practice itself isn’t new. Relaxing in naturally occurring salt caves dates back thousands of years through Europe and the Middle East.

Patrons relax inside of a room surrounded entirely by pharmaceutical-grade Himalayan salt, hoping to reap health benefits.

Some studies show breathing in the salty vapor is beneficial for respiratory health, although some doctors remain skeptical of some of the health claims. Regardless, the owners of The Salt Cave say the main goal is relaxation, which is something just about everyone can benefit from.

“It is kind of like a spa,” said co-owner Haylee Kurka. “That’s what we’ve been describing it as where people can come in and have a session. Usually, the sessions are 45 to 50 minutes. You sit in the cave and relax. So it’s a time when you’re unplugged. There’s no electronics allowed in the cave. You can bring friends or family and have a great time visiting and talking quietly, but it is a very calming experience for a lot of people.”

Since opening on June 19, Kurka said they’ve already seen a great response from the community, especially from groups and families.

“We’ve already had some groups that were families that came in and just had a really good time together, being with each other without the electronics,” Kurka said. “I think in our culture and this day and age, that’s really important, and we’re glad to be able to offer that to the community. We also have had groups that come in from out of state. So already, we’re seeing that people that visit Alaska like to find something that’s just kind of different to do.”

The Salt Cave is open Monday through Saturday. Prices range from $39 to join a session, to $150 for a private session.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.