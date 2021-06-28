Advertisement

Tech Beat: Virgin Galactic clears hurdle, Rosie the Rocketeer heads to space, hoverboarding in NYC

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today’s Tech Beat takes us out of this world — not once, but twice.

Virgin Galactic has cleared a major Federal Aviation Administration hurdle after being granted the license they need to fly tourists to space.

Meanwhile, Rosie the Rocketer, a mannequin inspired by Rosie the Riveter, will hitch a ride on a Boeing CST-100 Starliner.

A little closer to the surface of the planet, a hoverboard has been seen flying over Times Square in New York. The mystery man is garnering internet attention as well as an investigation from the New York Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers wait to pick up passengers at TSAIA
TSAIA is cracking down on people who park too long at the curb waiting to pick up passengers
Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood...
Eagle River woman says she was surprised, chased by brown bear at the end of her driveway
Hiker dies in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
Man dies while hiking in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve
(File)
Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say
(File)
Search underway for a man thrown from a boat near Fort Yukon

Latest News

Monday, June 28 Morning Weather
Monday, June 28 Morning Weather
The Food Forest in Chanshtnu Muldoon Park has expanded to include 140 edible shrubs.
Growing community while growing food
‘It’s allowing us to write a new book’: Alaska Native Heritage Center receives multi-million dollar gift
Family of Jaclyn Welcome console each other during a Sunday night service in downtown Anchorage
Family, friends gather to remember homeless woman killed in recent mass shooting in Anchorage