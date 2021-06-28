Tech Beat: Virgin Galactic clears hurdle, Rosie the Rocketeer heads to space, hoverboarding in NYC

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today’s Tech Beat takes us out of this world — not once, but twice.

Virgin Galactic has cleared a major Federal Aviation Administration hurdle after being granted the license they need to fly tourists to space.

Meanwhile, Rosie the Rocketer, a mannequin inspired by Rosie the Riveter, will hitch a ride on a Boeing CST-100 Starliner.

A little closer to the surface of the planet, a hoverboard has been seen flying over Times Square in New York. The mystery man is garnering internet attention as well as an investigation from the New York Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.