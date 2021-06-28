Advertisement

Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.

