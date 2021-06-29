Advertisement

91 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 3 days

COVID-19.
COVID-19.(CDC)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, representing new cases reported to the state over the weekend.

The state reported no additional deaths of Alaska residents tied to the virus. So far, Alaska has recorded a total of 367 resident deaths, one of the lowest rates in the country.

On Monday, the state health department reported that there were 33 new COVID-19 cases identified on Friday, 40 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. The state reports new cases on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Of the total 91 new cases, 81 were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 39
  • Hooper Bay: 14
  • Bethel Census Area: 4
  • Palmer: 4
  • Wasilla: 4
  • Eagle River: 3
  • Juneau: 2
  • Nome Census Area: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 2
  • Sitka: 2
  • Bethel: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Kenai: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Unalaska: 1

The state also identified 10 new nonresident cases of COVID-19 over the last three days — four seafood industry workers in Unalaska, three nonresidents in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks and one in Wasilla.

The statewide alert level remains low. It’s based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days, and Alaska currently has a rate of 4.22 per 100,000. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta remains the only region of the state in the high alert level, with an average case rate of 23.1 per 100,000.

As of Monday, 55% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, and 50% are fully vaccinated. In the Juneau region, 71% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 52% in Anchorage and 34% in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Also as of Monday, there are 11 people being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. Of those, four people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,600 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Alaska currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.16% when it comes to COVID-19 tests it conducts.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say
Drivers wait to pick up passengers at TSAIA
TSAIA is cracking down on people who park too long at the curb waiting to pick up passengers
Eagle River resident Corinne Rollman said she had never seen a brown bear in the neighborhood...
Eagle River woman says she was surprised, chased by brown bear at the end of her driveway
(File)
AST: Trooper who killed an Anchorage man wielding replica assault rifle has been identified
In this file photo from April 2021, A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai...
Brown bear bites hiker on Upper Kenai River Trail in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

(File)
84 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported over past 2 days
In the midst of a growing nursing shortage Nightingale College is providing a distance learning...
Nursing shortage solutions: How Nightingale College is trying to help bridge the gap in supply and demand
Coronavirus
Watch: Public health experts answer questions on COVID-19 in Alaska
Anchorage skyline.
Following Assembly vote on homelessness ordinances, work toward improved infrastructure for at-risk residents continues