91 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, representing new cases reported to the state over the weekend.

The state reported no additional deaths of Alaska residents tied to the virus. So far, Alaska has recorded a total of 367 resident deaths, one of the lowest rates in the country.

On Monday, the state health department reported that there were 33 new COVID-19 cases identified on Friday, 40 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. The state reports new cases on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Of the total 91 new cases, 81 were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 39

Hooper Bay: 14

Bethel Census Area: 4

Palmer: 4

Wasilla: 4

Eagle River: 3

Juneau: 2

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 2

Sitka: 2

Bethel: 1

Homer: 1

Kenai: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Unalaska: 1

The state also identified 10 new nonresident cases of COVID-19 over the last three days — four seafood industry workers in Unalaska, three nonresidents in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks and one in Wasilla.

The statewide alert level remains low. It’s based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days, and Alaska currently has a rate of 4.22 per 100,000. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta remains the only region of the state in the high alert level, with an average case rate of 23.1 per 100,000.

As of Monday, 55% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, and 50% are fully vaccinated. In the Juneau region, 71% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 52% in Anchorage and 34% in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Also as of Monday, there are 11 people being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. Of those, four people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,600 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Alaska currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.16% when it comes to COVID-19 tests it conducts.

