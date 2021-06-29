Advertisement

‘Can you do better?’: The Morning Edition team stacks M&Ms for a world record

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, the Morning Edition ran a story about a British man named Will Cutbill who set a Guinness World Record by stacking five M&M’s candies on top of one another. As far as world records go, that one seems far more attainable than winning the most medals at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships like Simone Biles or being the youngest “TIME Person of the Year” like Greta Thunberg.

Deciding that this may be my one shot to get into Guinness record books, I decided to snag a pack of M&M’s from our morning photographer Michael Nederbrock and started stacking.

The first thing I realized is how slick that candy coating is. My first effort slid right off, but with a bit of cajoling, I managed to get one M&M balanced on top of another M&M.

It turns out, for me anyway, that stacking two M&M’s is pretty easy but getting to three — It’s flat-out impossible. No matter how many times I tried, no matter which color of candy or shape of sugary goodness I used, I just could not get past that two M&M’s threshold. I even tried to stab my way through with a part of a paper clip as a gag, but that didn’t work. The M&M’s just split in half.

After far more time spent with candy than my bosses would prefer on a given day, I called it quits. I have no earthly idea how Will Cutbill managed to stack five M&M’s on top of one another without them falling, but I do now concede that it is a more impressive record than I had originally given credit for.

For those that doubt me or just want to try, send us your best efforts. Give it a shot, record it, take a picture and then post that video or photo to the Morning Edition Facebook page so we can see how far you managed to get.

