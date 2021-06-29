Clouds clear and temperatures warm starting Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s time to say goodbye to low pressure and hello to high! After weeks of cool, cloudy, and showery weather, we’re going to see a change in the weather pattern, bringing back warmer and drier conditions.

The last time Anchorage hit 70° was back on June 12th, but we’ll likely come close this week. You can expect the mostly sunny and dry weather Tuesday through Friday.

Further south, high pressure has already brought the heat to Southeast. After record heat in Sitka and Ketchikan Sunday, another record was broken Monday when Ketchikan reached 79, beating the previous record for this date of 75°. Juneau was even warmer with a high of 82°, although the record for Juneau on June 28th is 87°.

The heat is causing rapid snowmelt across parts of Southeast, prompting flood watches, advisories and warnings. Flooding was already reported near Mosquito Lake along porcupine road. Flood advisories are in effect for Stikine River, and the Chilkat and Klehini rivers. A flood warning is in effect for the Taku River in the central inner channels. People in these areas should be prepared for high water and changing river conditions.

A flood watch is also in effect for the Northwestern Brooks Range, Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys and the Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys as heavy rain is expected this week, following rain that already moved through the area last week.

Extreme heat continued across the Pacific Northwest Monday with much of Oregon and Washington seeing temperatures in the triple digits, including Portland who smashed their previous all-time record high temperature before this week of 107° by getting to 108° Saturday, 112° Sunday and 115° Monday. Fortunately, these areas will begin to see a cool down heading into Tuesday.

