Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier held at Anchorage Golf Course

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Young golfers converged on the Anchorage Golf Course on Monday to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier event.

Participants compete in all three skills — driving, chipping and putting — and hit three shots per skill for a total of nine shots. Points are accumulated per shot at each skill.

The top three finishers in each division advance to Meriwether National in Oregon, which is the next stage of the competition held in August. Not only did the top placers get the reward of moving on, but they also got to meet Miss Alaska who was there to help hand out awards.

Below is a list of the event’s top finishers:

Boys 14-15:

1st - Morgan Greninger - 117

2nd - Kolby Jensen - 78

3rd - Henry Carr - 78

Boys 12-13:

1st - Cody Kozler - 46

2nd - Sam Schroeder - 44

3rd - Kyler Jensen - 29

Girls 12 -13:

1st - Rosemary McCrudden - 47

Boys 10-11:

1st - Zeyu Zhao - 117

2nd - Colin Horner - 41

3rd - Dalton Ante - 40

Girls 10-11:

1st - Ella Greninger - 36

Boys 7-9:

1st - Joseph Hollis - 64

2nd - Logan Field - 55

3rd - Cohen Boardman - 36

Girls 7-9:

1st - Addison Bostick - 62

2nd - Ariana Williams- 57

3rd - Elliot Maxie - 27

The top two finishers at the tournament in Oregon will move on to Pebble Beach in September. If they win there, they will move on to the finals held at Augusta National.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.