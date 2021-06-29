Advertisement

‘Ewwww’: A chocolate cicada surprise for The Morning Edition team

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After weeks of watching my co-anchor Ariane Aramburo cringe at cicada stories, I just had to order a serving of chocolate-covered cicadas for the show.

It was a surprise attack at the end of Tuesday’s show. Ariane watched in horror as Meteorologist Aaron Morrison scarfed one down. I was a bit more skittish but did take a bite.

If any viewers at home have tried a chocolate-covered cicada, we’d love to see the pictures, post them to The Morning Edition’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House votes to avert a state government shutdown
In this file photo from April 2021, A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai...
Brown bear bites hiker on Upper Kenai River Trail in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
(File)
AST: Trooper who killed an Anchorage man wielding replica assault rifle has been identified
Anchorage Mayor-elect Dave Bronson announces key members of his incoming administration during...
Anchorage mayor-elect announces members of leadership team, division directors

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
An undated photo of the Scandies Rose, which sank in 2019. (Courtesy Gerry Cobban Knagin)
NTSB announce the probable cause of the sunken Scandies Rose
Tuesday, June 29 Morning Weather
Tuesday, June 29 Morning Weather
Ed Lamm's hand as he donates blood platelets to the Blood Bank of Alaska, like he does every...
Alaska still needs blood donations, but no shortage in the 49th state