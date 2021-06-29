‘Ewwww’: A chocolate cicada surprise for The Morning Edition team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After weeks of watching my co-anchor Ariane Aramburo cringe at cicada stories, I just had to order a serving of chocolate-covered cicadas for the show.

It was a surprise attack at the end of Tuesday’s show. Ariane watched in horror as Meteorologist Aaron Morrison scarfed one down. I was a bit more skittish but did take a bite.

If any viewers at home have tried a chocolate-covered cicada, we’d love to see the pictures, post them to The Morning Edition’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.