Advertisement

Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with handwritten messages.(Source: Hallmark Cards, Inc./CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House votes to avert a state government shutdown
In this file photo from April 2021, A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai...
Brown bear bites hiker on Upper Kenai River Trail in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
(File)
AST: Trooper who killed an Anchorage man wielding replica assault rifle has been identified
Anchorage Mayor-elect Dave Bronson announces key members of his incoming administration during...
Anchorage mayor-elect announces members of leadership team, division directors

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
After weeks off cicada coverage Charlie surprises Ariane and Aaron with chocolate covered...
‘Ewwww’: A chocolate cicada surprise for The Morning Edition team
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle