Nature’s bounty: Alaska’s edible flowers

Rose petals are one of several edible flowers in Alaska.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While waiting for the garden to start producing, there is still plenty to be gathered from the wild. In particular, flowers. Not all wild plants or flowers are edible, but many are.

Kristin Link, a science illustrator and artist from McCarthy, says people don’t realize what’s outside their door.

“There are so many edible plants growing around us, a lot of them are pretty common and often considered weeds,” Link said. “I think eating flowers is just a really cool experience. They’re a special part of the plant. They have all sorts of different colors and textures and flavors.”

In a recent article in Edible Alaska, she pointed out six different edible plants: rose, fireweed, bluebells, dandelions, violets and red clover.

“You can make almost any flower into a syrup or jelly,” Link said. “You can also add them on top of salads or as garnishes.”

But, she said, they do have different flavors.

“It kind of depends on the part you’re eating,” Link said. “If you’re eating a clover flower, they have quite a bit of nectar so they’re pretty sweet. If you’re eating rose flowers … those flowers are a little bit light and astringent, so they’re a little bit sour.

“Bluebells or lungwort taste a little like cucumber so they’re really refreshing on salads,” she continued.

Link also recommends harvesting flowers responsibly so the plant can continue to thrive.

“You’d harvest the petals and you just take a couple off each plant so it still has some petals so it can be pollinated,” she said.

Despite being what most people consider a weed, dandelions have many uses.

“Dandelions are amazing because almost every part of them are edible,” Link said. “The young greens are great in salads, or pesto. The root is a really amazing, bitter. And the flowers, you can pick the petals off and make a golden syrup or mix them with flour into cakes or baked goods.”

But Link has one caution.

“As long as you’re harvesting them from a place not treated with pesticides,” she said. “That’s something you want to consider. They are such a common plant, they are pretty invasive. They’re just a way to appreciate what nature wants to provide on its own.”

The Cooperative Extension Service also has several documents on edible flowers as well as recipes for what people can make with them.

