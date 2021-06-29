NTSB announce the probable cause of the sunken Scandies Rose

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the year-and-a-half investigation of the Scandies Rose, the National Transportation Safety Board unanimously approved the investigative team’s findings on the sunken vessel’s probable cause in 2019 on Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 31, 2019, the Scandies Rose was traveling southwest, west of Kodiak Island, but sank in frigid waters near Sutwik Island. Only two of the seven crew members survived the wreckage.

The NTSB said the vessel’s inaccurate stability instructions resulted in a low margin of stability to resist capsizing. Combined with heavy lopsided ice accumulation due to wind and sea conditions, which were more extreme than forecasted during the voyage, caused the vessel to sink near Sutwik Island.

“Commercial fishing in 2019 was not just one of the most deadly occupations in America, it was the most deadly occupation in America,” said NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt during Tuesday morning’s video conference meeting. “Commercial fishing had a fatality rate of 145 fatalities per 100,000 full-time employees. Compare that to the average of all workers, which is 3.5 fatalities per 100,000.”

