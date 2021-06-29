Advertisement

NTSB announce the probable cause of the sunken Scandies Rose

An undated photo of the Scandies Rose, which sank in 2019. (Courtesy Gerry Cobban Knagin)
An undated photo of the Scandies Rose, which sank in 2019. (Courtesy Gerry Cobban Knagin)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the year-and-a-half investigation of the Scandies Rose, the National Transportation Safety Board unanimously approved the investigative team’s findings on the sunken vessel’s probable cause in 2019 on Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 31, 2019, the Scandies Rose was traveling southwest, west of Kodiak Island, but sank in frigid waters near Sutwik Island. Only two of the seven crew members survived the wreckage.

The NTSB said the vessel’s inaccurate stability instructions resulted in a low margin of stability to resist capsizing. Combined with heavy lopsided ice accumulation due to wind and sea conditions, which were more extreme than forecasted during the voyage, caused the vessel to sink near Sutwik Island.

“Commercial fishing in 2019 was not just one of the most deadly occupations in America, it was the most deadly occupation in America,” said NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt during Tuesday morning’s video conference meeting. “Commercial fishing had a fatality rate of 145 fatalities per 100,000 full-time employees. Compare that to the average of all workers, which is 3.5 fatalities per 100,000.”

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House votes to avert a state government shutdown
In this file photo from April 2021, A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai...
Brown bear bites hiker on Upper Kenai River Trail in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
(File)
AST: Trooper who killed an Anchorage man wielding replica assault rifle has been identified
Anchorage Mayor-elect Dave Bronson announces key members of his incoming administration during...
Anchorage mayor-elect announces members of leadership team, division directors

Latest News

After weeks off cicada coverage Charlie surprises Ariane and Aaron with chocolate covered...
‘Ewwww’: A chocolate cicada surprise for The Morning Edition team
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Tuesday, June 29 Morning Weather
Tuesday, June 29 Morning Weather
Ed Lamm's hand as he donates blood platelets to the Blood Bank of Alaska, like he does every...
Alaska still needs blood donations, but no shortage in the 49th state