NTSB to host meeting centered on sinking of F/V Scandies Rose

An undated photo of the Scandies Rose, which sank in 2019. (Courtesy Gerry Cobban Knagin)
By Beth Verge
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board will host another video conference meeting Tuesday morning focused on the 2019 sinking of the Scandies Rose, which left five crew members presumed dead.

The board meeting will be primarily to determine probable cause, according to a May release from the agency.

On Dec. 31, 2019, the Scandies Rose sank in frigid waters near Sutwik Island. Two crew members were subsequently rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Five others were never found.

The official search, which included Coast Guard operations, was suspended after rescuers looked for survivors across 20 hours and 1,400 miles.

The case’s investigative team as well as board members will gather in the public meeting at 5:30 a.m. Alaska time on Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed live, and a recording of the meeting will be posted shortly after it concludes, according to the NTSB.

Several public hearings have taken place over video conference, with the survivors providing emotional, first-hand accounts of the incidents, and investigators sharing their thoughts as the search for answers in the sinking continues.

Per the NTSB release, a link to the meeting will be published here shortly before it starts. A recording of the availability will be made available on the NTSB YouTube channel shortly after the the session ends.

