Sunshine and warmth as June draws to a close

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds lingered through much of Monday, but a ridge of high pressure is bringing the return to sunnier and warmer conditions. It’s a welcoming trend considering much of this month featured cloudy days. Although the temperatures will be warmer, this month is still sitting above average for much of Southcentral. Most of that is driven by the fact that overcast skies kept temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the month.

Expect plenty of sushine and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the rest of this week. While some clouds will stick around for the day, we’ll see even sunnier conditions for your Wednesday. Sunshine will also be evident across Southeast, with the heat of the past few days backing off some. While temperatures will still be warm, they will only climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few coastal locations near the Gulf of Alaska will likely stay in the 60s through the day. Expect the trend of drier weather, and temperatures near 70 to carry Southeast through the rest of the week.

Statewide, we continue to see cloudy skeis and some widespread rain across the Western Brooks Range. A flood watch is in place until Thursday afternoon, as drainage areas of the mountains could see a rise in water. This comes as a frontal boundary stalls out across the region, with some areas of the Slope seeing a wintry mix.

While June is expected to end on a sunny and warm note for Southcentral, as the page turns to July we’ll see the return to “cooler”, cloudier and rain chances back in the forecast.

Enjoy the weather!

