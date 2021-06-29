Advertisement

Two indicted for the murder of a Juneau man, additional charges

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The two suspects that authorities believe allegedly struck and killed Dylan Haisler at the intersection of Shell Simmons Drive and Glacier Highway in Juneau last October were indicted a week ago, according to the state attorney general’s office.

On Thursday, a Juneau grand jury indicted Joseph Schultz and Marisela Velazquez for the murder of Haisler, according to a press release from the office. It said both are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

If convicted, Schultz and Velazquez could face up to 99 years in jail.

The office said arrest warrants were issued for both people after the indictment. Shultz was arraigned in superior court on June 25 and bail was set at $100,000. The arrest warrant for Velazquez is still pending.

