2 people uninjured from plane crash in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man and child aboard a small plane that crashed in an open field 26 miles northeast of Kenai walked away unscathed on Monday.
A little after 4 p.m., Alaska State Troopers were notified of a possible plane crash in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, according to an AST dispatch.
The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Helo 3 departed from Anchorage to locate the crash site, which occurred near Rabbit Foot Lake.
The Helo 3 found the overturned Piper J3C-65 and both survivors. They declined medical attention and were flown back to Anchorage.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.