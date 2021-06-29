2 people uninjured from plane crash in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man and child aboard a small plane that crashed in an open field 26 miles northeast of Kenai walked away unscathed on Monday.

A little after 4 p.m., Alaska State Troopers were notified of a possible plane crash in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, according to an AST dispatch.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Helo 3 departed from Anchorage to locate the crash site, which occurred near Rabbit Foot Lake.

The Helo 3 found the overturned Piper J3C-65 and both survivors. They declined medical attention and were flown back to Anchorage.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

