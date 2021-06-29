Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Wasilla man drowns during weekend boat ride at Cottonwood Lake, troopers say
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House votes to avert a state government shutdown
In this file photo from April 2021, A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai...
Brown bear bites hiker on Upper Kenai River Trail in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
(File)
AST: Trooper who killed an Anchorage man wielding replica assault rifle has been identified
Anchorage Mayor-elect Dave Bronson announces key members of his incoming administration during...
Anchorage mayor-elect announces members of leadership team, division directors

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Republicans won’t say if they’ll support Jan. 6 probe
(File)
Two indicted for the murder of a Juneau man, additional charges
In this file photo dated Saturday, June 26, 2021, crowds are seen at the annual Gay Pride march...
France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity