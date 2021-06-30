Anchorage Wolverines release inaugural season schedule

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the team’s first home game set for Oct. 15 at the Sullivan Arena, the Anchorage Wolverines hockey team has released its first ever season schedule.

The team will play 28 home games and 28 away games, with four extra games at a season-starting showcase in Minnesota.

The Wolverines start the season on a 22-day road trip, starting with the NAHL showcase on Sept. 15 in Minnesota. They then play two games against the Minnesota Magicians and two games against the Chippewa Steel before returning to drop the puck on a new age in Alaska hockey.

“It’s been a monthlong process coming up with the schedule it has been really exciting to see it come together,” said Wolverines President Kai Binkley Sims. “We are even more excited to share it with our players, fans and Anchorage.”

ANCHORAGE WOLVERINES HOCKEY 2021-22 INAUGURAL SEASON SCHEDULE Posted by Anchorage Wolverines on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Right now, the home of the Anchorage Wolverines — the Sullivan Arena — is currently being used to provide shelter for houseless people in Anchorage. Sims said the team has worked with Bean’s Cafe and the Sullivan Arena management closely and did a walk through of the space to refresh their memories of everything they want to get done for the season.

“We are in constant communication with the Sullivan Arena management and working on plans — here is what we would like to have here is what we need to have to have a game ... and here is what would be ideal,” Sims said. “It is a lot of different scenarios that we are looking at and we are just planning for the best at this point.”

It was announced in April that Mike Aikens will be the team’s first head coach and they are going to announce who the team’s announcer will be soon. The first round of season tickets sold out and a second round of season tickets will become available on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.