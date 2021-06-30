Advertisement

AST: Troopers break down motel door to arrest barricaded man in Tok

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a man residing in the Snowshoe Motel in Tok who was reported to have beaten another man and put a knife to his throat Tuesday morning.

Hours after the assault, at around 7 p.m., Trevor Joe, the alleged assaulter, was located in his motel room by troopers, according to a Monday morning AST dispatch. He refused to cooperate with authorities and barricaded himself in his motel room.

Within the following hour, Troopers were able to acquire a search warrant and forced their way into the room. Joe was then arrested and sent to a detention center without bail on the charges of third-degree assault.

