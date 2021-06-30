Flood Warning: Taku River overflows its banks with more flooding likely

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warm weather across Southeast Alaska is causing rapid snowmelt, pushing water into rivers and streams that are now running high. In addition to the snowmelt, there has also been a glacier outburst on the Taku River near Juneau, causing the river to overflow its banks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the river reached 43.59 feet, according to the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center. That is already above the minor flood stage and the river is still climbing. It is expected to climb to more than 46 feet by late Thursday, which would be more than a foot above the highest crest on record of 45.07 feet in June of 2004.

This graphic shows the current level and forecast for the Taku River near Juneau, Alaska. A flood warning is in effect for the area. (Melissa Frey/Alaska's Weather Source)

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Juneau area and Northern Admiralty Island through Sunday afternoon. People who live in the area should stay alert and be prepared to take action, the flood warning states. According to the warning, the uncertainty of the initial glacial lake volume can result in varying river height forecasts and timing.

Local emergency management officials reported ice, debris, and foam on the river flowing downstream Tuesday and local residents are reporting flooding has already begun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

