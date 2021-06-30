Advertisement

June ends on a sunny summer note

Warm, not hot weather like the Pacific Northwest
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Enjoy the sunny summer weather that has graced many areas of the state in the past several days. Warm weather will stick around Wednesday too. Ketchikan was the hot spot for Alaska on Tuesday, hitting 79 degrees. Wainwright was the cold spot when they dropped to 29 degrees!

An area of low pressure is churning over the western Aleutians, with more brewing to the south. With high pressure extending from the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The pattern remains highly amplified as a result of the two widely differing weather systems.

Northern parts of the state are getting rain, some heavy enough to deposit a half-inch of water on the runway at Deadhorse. Red Dog Mine also reported 2 inches of rain. More rain is expected, and watches and advisories are up.

Flooding is reported along some of the larger rivers in southeast Alaska. Snowmelt from the excessive heat has resulted in high water on the Chilkat, Klehini, Taiya, Stikine, and Taku rivers.

Anchorage continues to see sunshine through Thursday.

Point Woronzof_Dave Reed 6-29-21
Point Woronzof_Dave Reed 6-29-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

