Man found guilty of November 2019 shooting death in Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 23-year-old Fairbanks man has been found guilty in the shooting death of another man in Fairbanks back in November 2019.

The State of Alaska Department of Law said a Fairbanks judge on Wednesday found Ryder Smith guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Peter Horace-Wright.

The DOL said Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett acquitted Smith of first-degree murder. He was also acquitted of tampering with physical evidence.

Smith is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His sentencing is scheduled for October.

“This was the first felony trial held in Fairbanks and the sixth overall trial held in Interior Alaska since the Alaska Supreme Court suspended jury trials in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the DOL wrote in a press release.

Smith faces a sentence of 15 to 99 years in prison.

