Sunshine continues, with clouds and cooler weather around the corner

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is leading to sunnier weather across Southcentral, with another nice stretch of warm temperatures. Highs today are expected to top out in the low to mid 70s for inland regions, with an abudnance of 60s for coastal regions. With the nice stretch of weather, and the high pressure impacting our forecast, a sea breeze is expected to kick in later today along the Kenai. Winds won’t be an issue, but we could see a breeze up to 15 to 20 mph through the late afternoon hours.

Southeast still benefiting from the ridge, with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. While the weather is noticeably cooler than in days past, snowmelt will continue and lead to rising water on the Taku River. Major flooding of the river is underway, which likely won’t crest until later this week. Expect clouds and showers to return to Juneau and portions of the Central Inner Channels through the day Tuesday before another bout of quiet weather heading into July 4th weekend.

Southcentral will begin to see a change in the weather starting tomorrow. While temperatures will still warm near 70 degrees, we’ll see a noticeable increase in clouds. This comes ahead of our next system which is currently impacting the Aleutians. The ridge will slowly move off to the east opening the door for clouds and rain to slide into the region. While we stay dry both Thursday and Friday (outside of coastal regions), rain is expected to return for the holiday weekend.

With clouds and rain back in the forecast, we’ll start off the first week of June with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

