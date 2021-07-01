Advertisement

1 dead, 2 survive sinking of a commercial fishing boat in Nushagak Bay

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said one person is dead after a commercial fishing vessel sank toward the south side of Nushagak Bay on Thursday morning.

Two additional people on board survived the incident, according to an online dispatch report, and declined medical attention after being saved by Alaska Wildlife Troopers patrolling the area.

According to the dispatch, troopers received word that a commercial fishing vessel carrying three mariners was taking on water just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Two wildlife troopers responded immediately in their patrol skiff.

Before troopers arrived, the dispatch said it was reported that the ship sank and the three people on board were in the water trying to stay afloat.

Troopers arrived and helped one person out of the water, while two commercial fishing vessels at the scene pulled the other two mariners out.

“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank the F/V Fortress and F/V Last Frontier for their assistance during the rescue operation,” AST officials said in the dispatch.

One of the people required extensive life-saving efforts. However, they were declared dead by the U.S. Coast Guard at around 9:38 a.m. The identity of the mariner who died will be released after notifying the next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

