Advertisement

16 injured after illegal fireworks seized at LA home explode

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least 16 people, three seriously.

Police had called in a bomb squad after a tip led them to seize some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics. But some of the fireworks that had been placed in an armored LAPD tractor-trailer exploded Wednesday evening.

The blast was caught by news crews that showed heavily damaged cars nearby and people being taken away on gurneys for treatment.

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three seriously.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The Fire Department says three people had serious injuries. Officials also said three others, as well as 9 LAPD officers and a federal official, had minor injuries.

The LAPD said it was unknown what sparked the blast.

Police say one man was arrested earlier on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices and also on suspicion of child endangerment because two children were found at the home.

In March, a massive fireworks explosion left two people dead in Southern California and caused at least $3.2 million in damage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of the Scandies Rose, which sank in 2019. (Courtesy Gerry Cobban Knagin)
NTSB announces the probable cause of the sunken Scandies Rose
Man and his dog reunited after bear attack
Man and his dog reunited after bear attack on Kenai Peninsula
Musher Aliy Zirkle.
Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle thanks first responders, details her accident on the Iditarod trail
An overturned Piper J3C-65 rests on an open field near Rabbit Foot Lake in the Kenai National...
2 people uninjured from plane crash in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
A recovery team searches for aircraft wreckage of the C-124 Globemaster on Colony Glacier. (DoD...
Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

Latest News

Police seized some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics, some of which exploded while in an...
RAW: Explosion and aftermath of illegal fireworks seized by police (no sound)
Flooding along the Taku River as of Sunday.
Flood Warning: Taku River water levels drop slightly
Sen. Dan Sullivan
Sen. Dan Sullivan speaks on withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan
Jack Callahan, 19, is charged with murder in the death of his father, Scott Callahan....
Son, 19, killed father during exorcism at Mass. pond, prosecutors say