Alaska North Slope oil price over $75 per barrel, well above earlier forecasts

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska North Slope crude oil price has been hovering around $75 per barrel for the last week, well above forecasts made by the Alaska Department of Revenue earlier in the year.

The department projected that North Slope oil would be $53 per barrel for the current fiscal year and $61 per barrel for the fiscal year that starts on July 1. That price was forecast to see the state make $1.3 billion in petroleum revenue over the next 12 months.

Oil production has been higher than earlier projections, too.

If the North Slope oil price stays around $75 per barrel, and production stays strong, the state would make hundreds of millions of dollars more in revenue compared to earlier projections.

Larry Persily, a former deputy commissioner with the Department of Revenue, said that higher oil prices are due to a faster global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic than analysts had predicted.

“More demand, less supply means prices are going up,” he added. “Until production comes back.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet with Russia and its allies on Thursday to make decisions about whether to increase oil supply.

“They’re in a balancing act, too,” Persily said. “They like higher prices, but if it gets too high, it hurts the world economy — customers start grumbling.”

Oil and gas jobs have been projected to recover slowly this year.

Rebecca Logan, CEO of the Alaska Oil Support Industry Alliance, said workers are feeling more secure watching prices rebound after they crashed last April.

“They know that this is a great indicator of stability that does result in more work for them,” she added.

The industry is excited about ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project moving forward, Logan said, after it received support in federal court by the Biden administration. There is also growing excitement for a final decision to be made for Oil Search’s proposed development of the Pikka Unit.

