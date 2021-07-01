Advertisement

Bethel man guilty of sexual assault, incest attempts escape

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 33-year-old Bethel man attempted to flee from authorities after being found guilty of sexual assault and incest from an incident dating back to 2017.

It’s unclear how far he got away, based on a press release from the state’s attorney general’s office, but he is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections and will face an additional charge of second-degree escape.

On Tuesday, a two-and-a-half weeklong trial came to an end after a Bethel jury found Clarence James to be guilty of second-degree sexual assault and incest, the release said. It also noted that James was accused of sexually assaulting the victim as she slept at a residence in Tununak in 2017.

The release said the case involved testimony from witnesses, a sexual assault nurse examiner, the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska State Crime Detection Laboratory and Sorenson Laboratory.

Following his verdict, James was placed under the custody of correction officers and transported to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Upon his arrival, he made an attempt to escape but was later apprehended.

James will stand before Judge Nathaniel Peters of the Bethel Superior Court in December for his sentencing. He faces a sentence ranging from 20-35 years with a maximum of 99 years.

The release also reported that this was the 11th criminal jury trial in Bethel after the Alaska Court System’s COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

