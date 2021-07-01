Advertisement

Clear skies through Thursday, ahead of next storm

Rain hits Kodiak and SW Alaska first
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A summer low pressure system brought gusty winds and rain to parts of the Aleutians and it is heading to southwest coastal areas tonight. Rain is in the forecast for Bethel and Kodiak as the storm moves northeast.

A ridge of high pressure will stick around southcentral long enough to provide a sunny start to the day, before increasing clouds move in by afternoon, with rain to follow by Friday.

Rain over north and northwest Alaska continues and could mix with snow as temperatures drop overnight through early Thursday.

Southeast Alaska is also watching local rivers as warm weather has produced rapid melting of the snowpack and all that meltwater is filtering into local streams and rivers.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of the Scandies Rose, which sank in 2019. (Courtesy Gerry Cobban Knagin)
NTSB announces the probable cause of the sunken Scandies Rose
Musher Aliy Zirkle.
Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle thanks first responders, details her accident on the Iditarod trail
An overturned Piper J3C-65 rests on an open field near Rabbit Foot Lake in the Kenai National...
2 people uninjured from plane crash in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Man and his dog reunited after bear attack
Man and his dog reunited after bear attack on Kenai Peninsula
A recovery team searches for aircraft wreckage of the C-124 Globemaster on Colony Glacier. (DoD...
Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

Latest News

Captured in this picture is the 22-degree halo (the ring going around the sun), two sun dogs...
Weather Lab: Sundogs and weather prediction
Flooding along the Taku River as of Sunday.
Flood Warning: Taku River reaches record levels, major flooding occurring
Wednesday, June 30 Morning Weather
Sunshine continues, with clouds and cooler weather around the corner
Wednesday, June 30 Morning Weather
Wednesday, June 30 Morning Weather