Clear skies through Thursday, ahead of next storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A summer low pressure system brought gusty winds and rain to parts of the Aleutians and it is heading to southwest coastal areas tonight. Rain is in the forecast for Bethel and Kodiak as the storm moves northeast.

A ridge of high pressure will stick around southcentral long enough to provide a sunny start to the day, before increasing clouds move in by afternoon, with rain to follow by Friday.

Rain over north and northwest Alaska continues and could mix with snow as temperatures drop overnight through early Thursday.

Southeast Alaska is also watching local rivers as warm weather has produced rapid melting of the snowpack and all that meltwater is filtering into local streams and rivers.

