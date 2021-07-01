Advertisement

Dunleavy to make live announcement on budget vetoes, changes to the bill

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day before the start of the new fiscal year.(Photo courtesy Office of Governor Mike Dunleavy)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will use a live press conference Thursday afternoon to announce changes he has made to the budget that he quietly signed into law on Wednesday evening.

The governor has the power to veto any spending throughout the budget. It would take three-quarters of the House of Representatives and the Senate to overturn any line-item veto made by Dunleavy the next time the Legislature is in session.

The budget was sent to the governor’s desk two days before the end of the last fiscal year. It needed to be signed before Thursday to avert a state government shutdown and ensure that funds went out on time.

The Alaska Legislature passed a budget with a Permanent Fund dividend currently at $525, but that could double with a separate three-quarter vote during another special session set for this summer. The budget also contains a $4 billion transfer to the constitutionally protected part of the Permanent Fund and spending from a federal COVID-19 relief package for local governments and tourism-related businesses.

