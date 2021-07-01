Dunleavy to make live announcement on budget vetoes, changes to the bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will use a live press conference Thursday afternoon to announce changes he has made to the budget that he quietly signed into law on Wednesday evening.

The governor has the power to veto any spending throughout the budget. It would take three-quarters of the House of Representatives and the Senate to overturn any line-item veto made by Dunleavy the next time the Legislature is in session.

The budget was sent to the governor’s desk two days before the end of the last fiscal year. It needed to be signed before Thursday to avert a state government shutdown and ensure that funds went out on time.

The Alaska Legislature passed a budget with a Permanent Fund dividend currently at $525, but that could double with a separate three-quarter vote during another special session set for this summer. The budget also contains a $4 billion transfer to the constitutionally protected part of the Permanent Fund and spending from a federal COVID-19 relief package for local governments and tourism-related businesses.

