Advertisement

Governor quietly signs budget, ensuring state services continue

Dunleavy will address spending plan changes this week
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day before the start of the new fiscal year.(Photo courtesy Office of Governor Mike Dunleavy)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has quietly signed the state operating budget for fiscal year 2022, averting a state government shutdown.

The budget signed Wednesday ensures state services will continue when the next fiscal year starts on Thursday. Alaska legislators negotiated for over a week after failing to pass a complete budget with an effective date earlier this month. Dunleavy had called that budget “defective” and said he would not sign it.

The Alaska Legislature came to a tentative budget deal on June 25, and then passed a procedural vote on Monday to resolve the effective date issue and avert a state government shutdown.

The budget sent to the governor contains a $525 Permanent Fund dividend, but that would double with a separate three-quarter vote during another special session.

Dunleavy posted a photo of himself signing the budget to his official Facebook page Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, I will share with Alaskans my changes to the spending plan,” the post reads.

Alaska’s News Source had reached out to the governor’s office Wednesday asking for details on potential line-item vetoes, but was told an announcement was still being prepared for Thursday morning.

Three quarters of the House and Senate would need to vote together to overturn any of the governor’s vetoes. That would need to happen within five days of when the Legislature convenes its next session.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of the Scandies Rose, which sank in 2019. (Courtesy Gerry Cobban Knagin)
NTSB announces the probable cause of the sunken Scandies Rose
Musher Aliy Zirkle.
Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle thanks first responders, details her accident on the Iditarod trail
An overturned Piper J3C-65 rests on an open field near Rabbit Foot Lake in the Kenai National...
2 people uninjured from plane crash in Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
Man and his dog reunited after bear attack
Man and his dog reunited after bear attack on Kenai Peninsula
A recovery team searches for aircraft wreckage of the C-124 Globemaster on Colony Glacier. (DoD...
Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

Latest News

Photo courtesy Ravn Alaska
Ravn developing plan to offer jet flights to Lower 48 and Asia
The trans-Alaska pipeline.
Alaska North Slope oil price over $75 per barrel, well above earlier forecasts
Jeffrey Hummel, owner of Hummel's Flowers in Anchorage, fell off a dock station at the Winner...
Popular Girdwood hand tram will likely remain closed, be replaced with bridge
Smoke rises from the Munson Creek Fire burning 4 miles south of Chena Hot Springs on Sunday,...
Live updates: State’s largest wildfire continues to grow