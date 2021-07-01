Governor quietly signs budget, ensuring state services continue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has quietly signed the state operating budget for fiscal year 2022, averting a state government shutdown.

The budget signed Wednesday ensures state services will continue when the next fiscal year starts on Thursday. Alaska legislators negotiated for over a week after failing to pass a complete budget with an effective date earlier this month. Dunleavy had called that budget “defective” and said he would not sign it.

The Alaska Legislature came to a tentative budget deal on June 25, and then passed a procedural vote on Monday to resolve the effective date issue and avert a state government shutdown.

The budget sent to the governor contains a $525 Permanent Fund dividend, but that would double with a separate three-quarter vote during another special session.

Dunleavy posted a photo of himself signing the budget to his official Facebook page Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, I will share with Alaskans my changes to the spending plan,” the post reads.

Alaska’s News Source had reached out to the governor’s office Wednesday asking for details on potential line-item vetoes, but was told an announcement was still being prepared for Thursday morning.

Three quarters of the House and Senate would need to vote together to overturn any of the governor’s vetoes. That would need to happen within five days of when the Legislature convenes its next session.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.