Saying goodbye to sunshine and welcoming in a cooler and wetter pattern

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One more day of sunshine awaits us across Southcentral, before a shift in the weather pattern arrives. Under sunny skies today, temperatures will warm back near 70 degrees, if not the lower to mid 70s across the valley. The only exception will be coastal regions, where clouds are slowly expected to begin to move in through the day. These clouds come ahead of our next system, which will bring the return to winds tonight, cooler weather and a chance for some showers lingering into the weekend.

The low that has been setting up shop in the Aleutians for a large part of this week, is starting to shift moisture our way. This will lead to the potential for some shower activity for coastal regions of the Kenai by nightfall. Due to the proximity of the high in the Gulf of Alaska and the low to our west, winds will pick up as well. We’ll begin to see the winds increase after 6 to 7 pm tonight, with winds gusting upwards of 30 mph. Winds will be out of the south for a large part of the night into early tomorrow morning so downsloping will have little affect on our rain chances. While this will be the case, the movement of the moisture won’t yield much in the way of rain for Anchorage and surrounding areas. The mountains will eat away at most of the rain, with the Kenai, Prince William Sound and the Susitna Valley seeing the greatest chances for rain.

With that said, a chance for rain showers can still be expected with breezy winds subsiding into the evening Friday. July 4th weekend will bring a chance for showers Saturday, with only a passing shower chance Sunday. The big change comes in the form of cloud coverage and cooler temperatures for all of us, which looks to last well into next week.

We’re saying goodbye to the 70s and hello to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a terrific Thursday

