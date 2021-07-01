State reports 86 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, as well as three additional deaths of Alaska residents related to the virus.

The recent deaths were of an Anchorage man in his 70s, a Wasilla man 80 years old or older and a woman from the Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area in her 50s, according to the department.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died,” health officials wrote in a Wednesday case update.

This brings the total number of Alaska resident deaths tied to COVID-19 to 370. Seven nonresidents have also died with the virus while in Alaska.

As of Wednesday, the Municipality of Anchorage had moved back up into the intermediate alert level when it comes to transmission of the virus. The alert level is based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000. On Wednesday, Anchorage’s average case rate was six cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level is the average case rate is under five per 100,000.

The state reports new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The health department reported that 38 new cases were identified on Monday, and 48 on Tuesday.

Of the 86 total new cases, 79 were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 52

Hooper Bay: 7

Wasilla: 7

Juneau: 2

Nome: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1

Chugach Census Area: 1

Eagle River: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Palmer: 1

Sitka: 1

Utqiagvik: 1

Willow: 1

The state also identified seven new nonresident COVID-19 cases over the last two days — six in Anchorage and one in Soldotna.

As of Wednesday, 55% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data shows, and 50% are fully vaccinated. In Anchorage, 59% of people 12 and older have gotten a first vaccine dose, and 52% are fully vaccinated.

Also as of Wednesday, 15 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. Of those, five people are on ventilators. More than 1,600 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the state.

The state has conducted more than 2.37 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.24%.

The statewide alert level remains low, with an average daily case rate of 4.64 cases per 100,000.

