4 people survive a plane crash in North Pole, troopers say

(Pexels)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said a small plane crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip in North Pole Thursday afternoon.

The pilot and three passengers on board were taken to a hospital in Fairbanks, according to an online dispatch report, which did not have further information on their condition.

The agency said troopers, EMS and firefighters from the Division of Forestry responded to the plane crash.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

